Photo: Renewable Energy Association sorts trash, gathers data on waste trend

Student volunteers in the Renewable Energy Association at UCLA separated piles of approximately 300 bags of trash into bins sorted for liquids, landfill, recyclables and compost at Wilson Plaza on Thursday for an event called “Waste Audit.” Claire Buzzelli, the club’s biofuels project co-lead and a third-year chemical engineering student, said the campus needs data on the various types of trash to create proposals to reach its goal of having zero waste by 2020. Joshua Abraham, a third-year chemical and biomolecular engineering student and president of REA, said he thinks “Waste Audit’s” visual nature encourages students passing by to be more aware of the waste they produce and take steps to conserve.