UCPD searching for Keystone Avenue burglary suspect

University police are searching for an individual who allegedly burglarized a UCLA student’s apartment Saturday.

The individual entered an apartment on the 3700 block of Keystone Avenue through a sliding glass door between midnight and 7 a.m., according to a UCPD alert. The individual stole the gaming systems and a cellphone from the apartment while its residents slept.

UCPD did not provide a description of the individual.

UCPD advises students to lock all doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this case can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.