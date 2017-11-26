Monday, November 27

Video: Santiago's Trip

November 26, 2017
A&E, Music, Video


Santiago’s Trip is a UCLA-based group of students who perform rock and alternative music around Los Angeles and in unconventional spaces such as campus parking lots. Lead singer Sahfa Aboudkhil, lead guitarist Nish Selvalingam and bass player Marcel Burgunder speak about their journey as a band.

Connie Lu

