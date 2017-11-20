Dance Break: Hui O’Imiloa

Two executives (husband and wife) in Marina Del Rey are looking for personal assistant to help with day-to-day tasks. Typical duties will include scheduling of appointments and flights, organizing files and coordinating events, running errands, entry level bookkeeping, occasional errands with kids. Looking for a highly organized, responsible and resourceful person. Must have some computer literacy. Must have a valid driverâs license. Reliable personal transportation a plus. Fluency in Russian language a plus. Approximately 25 hours per week, $22-$26 per hour depending on experience. Please e-mail resume to [email protected] • Personal Assistance

Property Manager looking for personal assistant. Beverly Hills. Organized, Spanish speaking preferred. Flexible 4-5hrs/day, around 3x a week. Contact: [email protected] or 310-247-0516 • Personal Assistance

SEEKING MOTHER'S HELPER: Cheerful, organized, flexible hours, available THANKSGIVING DAY a plus. Contact 310-500-8777 • Help Wanted

Need PART-TIME ASSISTANT to film producer/writer/director - good communication skills, highly motivated, super organized, detail-oriented, self-starter. Interest in film and/or video gaming a big plus. Computer skills a must. 20+ hours per week. Salary negotiable. If interested, email [email protected] • Help Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Java, Oracle PL/SQL Tutoring and Cert Exam Prep By 25-year IT Veteran *Lead Corporate Developer *Internet Startup Consultant *Tech Author *Oracle Certified Professional [email protected] linkedin.com/in/howardhyde/ • Tutoring Offered