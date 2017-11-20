Monday, November 20

Dance Break: Hui O’Imiloa

November 20, 2017
Hui O’lmiloa at UCLA seeks to share Hawaiian culture with the community through dance. Zilla Wentworth, the president of Hui O’Imiloa, teaches a tutorial for a dance called Waiahole E, which is about partners appreciating the land and each other as they live together.

Rachel Lee

