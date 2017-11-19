Sunday, November 19

In the news:

Players react to Mora firing on social media, commend past successes

By


Posted:
November 19, 2017
12:45 pm

Football, Sports


Several UCLA football players – both past and present – took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the firing of coach Jim Mora. (Michael Zshornack/Photo editor)

Several UCLA football players – both past and present – took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the firing of coach Jim Mora. (Michael Zshornack/Photo editor)

 Share

 Tweet

Upon hearing the news of UCLA firing football coach Jim Mora Sunday morning, many future, current and former Bruin players took to social media to commend Mora for his tenure in Westwood.

Freshman defensive end Jaelan Phillips, senior defensive back Jaleel Wadood and sophomore defensive tackle Boss Tagaloa all praised Mora for his passion for football.

Former Bruin Takkarist McKinley, a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, posted about the program’s success in producing NFL players during Mora’s time at UCLA.

Many other players, both current and former Bruins, thanked Mora for being their coach.

 

 

Some Bruins merely expressed shock at the decision.

Even some UCLA commits weighed in on the firing.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Daily Bruin Sports

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin