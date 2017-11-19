Players react to Mora firing on social media, commend past successes

Upon hearing the news of UCLA firing football coach Jim Mora Sunday morning, many future, current and former Bruin players took to social media to commend Mora for his tenure in Westwood.

Freshman defensive end Jaelan Phillips, senior defensive back Jaleel Wadood and sophomore defensive tackle Boss Tagaloa all praised Mora for his passion for football.

Coach Mora had more passion for the game of football than anyone I’ve ever seen, and he poured his life into it. I will forever be grateful to him for believing in me early, and giving me the opportunity to play here at UCLA. I wish you the best coach — Jaelan Phillips (@JJPhillips15) November 19, 2017

Coach mora made it cool to come to UCLA and that’s a fact. I will forever be grateful to play for a man so passionate about the game. — Jaleel Wadood (@W4DOOD_) November 19, 2017

Coach Mora, ain’t no one showed more passion about the game than that man. Changed the program, no matter what anyone says, whoever says different don’t know the game of football. Thank you for believing in me, I wish you all the best coach. #DontListenToTheNoise — Boss Tagaloa (@_BT75) November 19, 2017

Former Bruin Takkarist McKinley, a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, posted about the program’s success in producing NFL players during Mora’s time at UCLA.

Since Jim Mora been hired at UCLA:

1st rounders:3

2nd rounders:3

3rd rounders:3

4th rounders:3

5th rounders:5

6th rounders:2

7th rounders:3

Win or lose you helped change my life and other guys lives.

THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/HT6Ji7OEWq — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 19, 2017

Many other players, both current and former Bruins, thanked Mora for being their coach.

This one hurt I’m not even gone lie. Coach Mora gave me an opportunity to excel on and off the field and I’m forever grateful. My right hand guy pic.twitter.com/DW7albG95b — Adarius Khyree (@Pick6Pickett) November 19, 2017

Jim Mora really changed my life and changed that program. — Jordan Payton (@JordanPayton) November 19, 2017

Thank You Coach Mora for everything. I️t was a honor playing for him. — Keisean Lucier-South (@KLSouth11) November 19, 2017

Sad to hear the news about coach Mora and Ucla. Father figure to me, gave me the opportunity to play there and inspired me to get into coaching. Great ones bounce back though! — Daniel G Eaton (@Ucla_Eaton89) November 19, 2017

Blessed to have been able to play for a man with a true knowledge and love for the game. You are appreciated coach — JWils (@Jwils247) November 19, 2017

I just wanna say it was a honor to play for that man, he made all my dreams possible smh . — Jaleel Wadood (@W4DOOD_) November 19, 2017

Gotta thank Coach Mora for everything he was about and stood for. Great coach and an even better man, thanks for the lessons and the wisdom. — Audie Omotosho II (@AudieOsho) November 19, 2017

It was a honor playing for Coach Mora. He gave us his everything everyday ✊ — Uncle Elroy (@braandontmc) November 19, 2017

Coach Mora cares for his players on a deeper level than just being our coach. One of his main goals were to make sure we all succeed when football isn’t there for us anymore. I appreciate everything you’ve done for this program Coach. — SAMMY (@Co1insamuel) November 19, 2017

Some Bruins merely expressed shock at the decision.

Wow. — Greg Rogers (@CityBoyGreg) November 19, 2017

Even some UCLA commits weighed in on the firing.

Coach Mora got fired wth… — CJ (@cparksdagoat) November 19, 2017

No interviews please about the situation that happened today at Ucla thank you ✊ — CAM JONES 17 (@camgonework15) November 19, 2017