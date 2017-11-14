Tuesday, November 14

UCPD on lookout for man who allegedly sexually assaulted student

November 14, 2017
University police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a UCLA student Saturday.

The student was at a party at the 10900 block of Strathmore Drive between midnight and 2 a.m. when a man allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to a UCPD alert. She then left the party and reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department.

UCPD described the man as about 185 pounds and 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. UCPD said the man is in his early 20s.

UCPD advises students to report any suspicious activities to the police and have a friend accompany them at all times.

Anyone with information about this case can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.

