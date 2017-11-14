Tuesday, November 14

In the news:

UCLA basketball freshmen fly home after one-week detainment in China

By and


Posted:
November 14, 2017
10:04 am

Men's Basketball, Sports


Jalen Hill, LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley were sent from China back to the Los Angeles following arrests for shoplifting. They will arrive home in advance of UCLA basketball’s regular-season home opener. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin staff, Michael Zshornack/Photo editor)

Jalen Hill, LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley were sent from China back to the Los Angeles following arrests for shoplifting. They will arrive home in advance of UCLA basketball’s regular-season home opener. (Keila Mayberry/Daily Bruin staff, Michael Zshornack/Photo editor)

 Share

 Tweet

Cody Riley, Jalen Hill and LiAngelo Ball are finally coming home.

The UCLA basketball freshmen were arrested Nov. 7 morning local time in Hangzhou, China. UCLA Athletics announced Tuesday that the three freshmen accused of shoplifting have boarded a flight back to Los Angeles.

All charges against the basketball players have been dropped, according to a report from China Sports Insider.

A UCLA Athletics representative wrote in an email Tuesday morning that Riley, Hill and Ball will share statements with the media Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m., followed by coach Steve Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero. None of the participants will be answering questions.

“We take seriously any violations of the law,” wrote Chancellor Gene Block in an email addressed to the campus community. “Both Athletics and the Office of Student Conduct will review this incident and guide any action with respect to the involved students.”

This comes a day after the Washington Post reported President Donald Trump personally asked China’s President Xi Jinping to resolve the pending legal case. Xi assured Trump that the players would be treated fairly and expeditiously, the Post reported.

Riley, Hill and Ball were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from three high-end stores in a shopping center next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou but were released on bail Nov. 8. Since then, ESPN reported they have been confined to their hotel but allowed to venture across the street to get food.

Both UCLA and Alford declined further comment following the Bruins’ season-opening 63-60 win over Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Saturday afternoon local time.

Wednesday’s media availability will take place on the morning of No. 23 UCLA’s (1-0) matchup against unranked Central Arkansas (1-1), a team that did not make the NCAA Tournament last season. This will be the Bruins’ first home game of the regular season.

The Central Arkansas Bears are coming off of a 99-51 victory over University of the Ozarks, but were also handed a 107-66 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Baylor on Friday.

The game will start in Pauley Pavilion at 6 p.m.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
David Gottlieb |
Sports editor

Gottlieb is the Sports editor. He was previously an assistant Sports editor in 2016-2017, and has covered baseball, softball, women's volleyball and golf during his time with the Bruin.

contact

Hanson Wang

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.

  • Publius

    “Cody Riley, Jalen Hill and LiAngelo Ball are finally coming home.”

    You’re missing an Oxford comma unless “Jalen Hill and LiAngela Ball” is the name of a single person.

    • OnlyTransplantsCallitLaLaLand

      If you read around, you can see their style (like AP style) doesn’t require an Oxford comma.

  • Dre_loves_Trump

    What an embarrassment to one of the finest universities in the world… If they were white students from the biology dept having done this… they would have been kicked out school before landing on US soil.. Unfortunately these 3 can throw a ball in the hoop and are black and they’ll get a pass. What a sad world we live in…

  • Guido01

    CNN BREAKING NEWS: Trump interferes to deny three African-American youths opportunity of fair trial.

    • Dre_loves_Trump

      Good one buddy… oh so true and oh so sad…

  • Betweentheditches

    Keep these ballplayers out of Muslim countries. It is very hard to play ball with no hands.

  • Ima Conservative

    These guys shouldn’t be treated like heroes.
    They embarrassed UCLA, and they should be expelled.

  • krmbjones

    Why so long for the university to make a decision on their fate? At the very least, they should have been booted permanently from the team immediately. Didn’t happen. School suspension? Didn’t happen. What can they say about it that surveillance videos of them stealing didn’t show? Foot dragging and preferential treatment for athletes is all I can assume.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin