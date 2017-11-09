The “Black is Beautiful” exhibit in Kerckhoff Art Gallery featured portraits of black students taken by seven black photographers in an effort to showcase the beauty of the black community at UCLA, according to the event’s Facebook page. Graciela Barada, a third-year gender studies and African American studies student, helped put on the exhibit as a part of the ongoing CAC Art Series. The exhibit’s closing ceremony Thursday night featured food, music and an open mic.
‘Black is Beautiful’ photo exhibit captures UCLA’s black community
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.