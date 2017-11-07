Donation from law school alumnus funds student commons renovation

The UCLA School of Law is renovating its student commons following a $1 million donation from one of its alumni.

Alumnus Arthur Greenberg’s gift will fund a remodeling project to expand and modernize the Arthur N. Greenberg ‘52 and Audrey Greenberg Student Commons, according to a UCLA press release. The project is scheduled to take place over the summer and will be finished once classes resume next fall.

Greenberg, who earned his bachelor’s and law degree from UCLA, is a founding partner of Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP, a law firm based in Los Angeles, according to its website.

The project, which will remodel more than 3,800 square feet, will expand the commons on the second floor of the law building and repurpose a locker room, furnishing it with flexible furniture to better suit students’ needs, according to the press release.

Greenberg has donated to the law school in the past, such as in 2005 when he donated to fund a previous renovation of the lounge. He is also a member of the UCLA Law Board of Advisors and won the 1978 Alumnus of the Year Award.