Men’s soccer’s defensive lapse causes season’s second loss to Cal

Each time UCLA men’s soccer scored, California would answer with its own goal just under a minute later.

The Bruins and the Golden Bears both scored in the 53rd minute of play. UCLA sent a second goal into the back of the net in the 78th minute of play and California responded with a score in the 79th minute of play. The Bears’ only unanswered goal was in the sixth minute of play.

“Today’s result was disappointing on many fronts,” said coach Jorge Salcedo. “We beat ourselves and that has been a theme throughout the season.”

UCLA (7-9-1, 4-5-0 Pac 12) was defeated 3-2 by California (11-5, 6-3) on Sunday. This marked a repeat performance for the Bruins, as they were bested 2-0 by the Golden Bears earlier this season.

On Sunday, California opened up scoring with a shot by midfielder Francisco Perez just six minutes into the first period.

UCLA was unable to answer until the second period.

The Bruins scored their first goal of the match in the 53rd minute of play when freshman forward Milan Iloski tapped a goal in with an assist from his brother, redshirt senior midfielder Brian Iloski.

The Golden Bears responded with their own goal just 20 seconds later with a repeat shot by Perez.

In the 78th minute of play, junior midfielder Anderson Asiedu came up with his second goal of the season to lock the score at 2-2.

One minute later, California answered with a shot to the back of the net from midfielder Shinya Kadono. This was his seventh goal of the season.

The Bruins and the Golden Bears accumulated a combined seven yellow cards throughout the course of the game. California was held responsible for five of those cards, while UCLA held two. The first three yellow cards were thrown in the first half, while the remainder were thrown in the second.

“We will learn from this and come back with a hunger and desire to be our best again,” Salcedo said.

UCLA outshot California, sending 15 shots toward the net. California only managed 13.

UCLA also outshot California in September, garnering 10 shots while the Golden Bears sent forward 9.

Although the Bruins averaged more shots in enemy territory than the Golden Bears, they remained unsuccessful in both matches against California.

“We gave games away and today was a microcosm of the year,” Salcedo said. “It is such a bitter taste we all have, because this group deserved more, but it will force us to take a long, hard look at all facets of our program.”

UCLA will head to San Diego to face San Diego State on Saturday for its last match of the regular season. The last time the Bruins faced the Aztecs, earlier this season, they defeated them 2-1 in overtime.