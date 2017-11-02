UCPD in search of two student apartment burglary suspects

University police are searching for two individuals who allegedly burglarized UCLA students’ apartments in Westwood on Nov. 1.

A man entered an apartment on the 600 block of Landfair Avenue through a sliding glass door at 3:30 a.m., according to a UCPD alert. An apartment resident confronted the man, who then exited the building through the same sliding glass door.

UCPD described the man as tan and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and had his hair in a bun.

Another unknown individual entered the sliding glass door of an apartment on 10900 block of Strathmore Avenue and stole several personal items while its residents slept.

UCPD did not provide a description of the second individual.

UCPD advises students to lock all doors and windows.

Anyone with information about this case can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.