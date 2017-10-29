Sunday, October 29

In the news:

No Offense, But: Bikes and apps

By , , and


Posted:
October 29, 2017
3:25 pm

Opinion, Podcasts, Radio


radio.nooffense (1).png

 Share

 Tweet

No Offense is back for another week! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty and columnists Scott Bays and Will Bleveans as they talk about UCLA’s Bruin Bike Share program and UCLA Housing’s recent survey about a potential app for Hill residents.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Keshav Tadimeti |
Opinion editor

Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2015-2016 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the student body, the undergraduate student government and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science.

contact

Abhishek Shetty |
Assistant Opinion editor

Shetty is an assistant Opinion editor. He previously contributed as an opinion columnist for the section and writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.

William Bleveans
Scott Bays

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin