No Offense, But: Bikes and apps

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 110 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-18/hr. [email protected] • Help Wanted

UCLA STUDENT NEEDED: Drive 2 nice kids to activities & run errands. Very close to UCLA, min $17/hr. Send resume to [email protected] • Help Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted