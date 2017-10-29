Sunday, October 29

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he will not run for governor in 2018

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in a tweet Sunday he would not be running for governor of California. (Daily Bruin file photo)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday he will not be running for governor of California in 2018.

Garcetti, who earlier this year was rumored to run for governor, said in a tweet Sunday he decided he would instead focus on his Los Angeles mayorship and on his family. He told The Sacramento Bee in August he would not rule out the possibility of running for the position.

“We have a lot of work left to do to build a stronger city, state, and nation and I know I can best build on our progress here in LA,” Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

Garcetti ran for mayor as an incumbent during the citywide election in March. He was first elected as mayor in 2013 after serving as president of the Los Angeles City Council.

However, Garcetti is still rumored by various media outlets to possibly run for president in the 2020 election. The mayor has spoken to Democratic Party donors and visited New Hampshire, the first primary state, in August, according to the Los Angeles Times.

