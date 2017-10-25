Wednesday, October 25

In the news:

Video: How to transfer to UCLA

By


Posted:
October 25, 2017
4:32 pm

A Closer Look, News, Video


Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed a bill into law that will make the first year of community college free for first time students. The path from community college to university is a complicated one, but the Daily Bruin is here to provide a bit of guidance should you want to transfer to UCLA.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Dean Hughes

Hughes is a news/opinion producer for Video. He was previously a contributor for Video.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin