Women’s volleyball sees improvements after unexpected lineup changes

UCLA women’s volleyball had to make some lineup changes in its past few matches.

Because of injuries and sicknesses, No. 13 UCLA (13-6, 6-4 Pac-12) adjusted its starting players when facing No. 12 Utah and unranked Colorado this past weekend. The Bruins fell to the Utes but rebounded against the Buffaloes despite the different roster.

UCLA has relied on its bench often this season and coach Michael Sealy said this adversity helps the team continue to overcome challenges.

“We’ve played ten (Pac-12) matches and five of them weren’t with our normal starting lineup,” Sealy said. “We just want to be ready to be able to be in tough situations and find ways to keep competing.”

Freshman opposite Mac May was out the past two games, as she was too sick to travel. Junior middle blocker Kyra Rogers stepped in for May, moving from middle to outside, and freshman middle blocker Sabrina Smith took Rogers’ spot.

Rogers has some outside hitting experience, but has generally performed better at middle since that is the position she played growing up.

“Because of our injuries, she has to fill in,” Sealy said, earlier in the season. “Everyone’s got to fill in at practice when possible.”

Smith played her first match for UCLA against Long Beach State in September and had seven kills and four blocks. Her next appearance was against California, in which she played for injured sophomore middle blocker Madeleine Gates and posted six blocks.

In Smith’s third collegiate game against Utah, she recorded five kills and three blocks.

The Bruins were defeated by the Utes in four sets , bt junior libero Zana Muno said the offensive changes weren’t the reason for the loss.

“It’s an entire different rotation that we’re running so it’s definitely an adjustment,” Muno said. “But I think that having such a little amount of time (to practice), we did well.”

Smith started again against the Buffaloes the following night, but sophomore opposite Jamie Robbins stepped in to close out the win for the Bruins.

This was Robbins’ first appearance this season and she posted two blocks and hit .250.

While Robbins hasn’t had much playing time, she has found her place leading chants and creating handshakes for her teammates on the sidelines.

“We came up with cheers for every single girl on the team and it changed the game,” Robbins said earlier in October.

Freshman defensive specialist Anne Crouch has also stepped up, subbing in for the hitters to play defense in the back row.

The starters are expected to be back this weekend, Sealy said, as UCLA faces unranked Washington State and No. 14 Washington.

“We have the capability to beat any team, it’s just whether we can make adjustments on our side,” Muno said.