No Offense, But: Report cards

October 19, 2017
Podcasts


No Offense is back for another week! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty as they talk about the University of California Student Association’s plan to grade UC Regents on their engagement with students. They also discuss UCLA Housing’s eventful Twitter feed.

