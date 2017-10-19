Men’s soccer goes into double overtime against New Mexico for 1-1 draw

No result after 110 minutes of hard soccer.

For the first time this season, the Bruins headed into double overtime and left with a tie.

The Bruins (6-5-1, 3-2-0 Pac-12) faced No. 24 New Mexico (8-3-2, 3-1-1 Conference USA), with the game resulting in a 1-1 draw.

The Bruins and the Lobos sent a combined 30 shots toward each of their opponents’ goals, yet were only able to execute one goal each.

In the first period, the Bruins only managed three shots toward the enemy, while the Lobos managed twice that amount.

The first shot the Bruins sent into the Lobos’ territory was a shot by redshirt senior midfielder Brian Iloski from the left wing of the field in the third minute of play, but it failed to reach the back of the net.

The Lobos opened up scoring in the 15th minute of the game, when defender Aaron Herrera shot from the top of the box and scored his fifth goal of the season.

The Bruins had several more opportunities to score in the next three periods, logging 11 more shots in addition to their three attempts from the first period.

The University of New Mexico totaled 16 shots but were only able to execute one.

The Bruins were scoreless until the 52nd minute of play, when redshirt sophomore defender Matthew Powell delivered a shot from inside the six-yard box.

Powell, with an assist by Brian Iloski, headed the ball into the top right corner of the net off of a free kick. It was his second goal of the season.

In the 84th minute of play, junior midfielder Anderson Asiedu received a red card, ejecting him from the game as regulation drew to a close. For the third time this season, the Bruins headed into overtime.

UCLA, for the third consecutive game, earned a third period of play.

Within the first five minutes of overtime, freshman forward Santiago Herrera provided the Bruins with their first opportunity to score in overtime, with a header from inside in the keeper’s box, but the shot was blocked by the Lobos’ goalkeeper Jason Beaulieu.

The Bruins had two more failed opportunities to score, when freshman forward Milan Iloski hit the crossbar, then launched another shot into the hands of Beaulieu one minute later.

UCLA and the New Mexico remained tied 1-1 at the end of the third. Neither the Bruins nor the Lobos were able to score in the final period.

UCLA will return to California to face the University of San Diego on Sunday at Torero Stadium.