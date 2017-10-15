Sunday, October 15
Gallery: UCLA outpaced by Arizona in 47-30 defeat
UCLA Gymnastics ends regular season losing against Oklahoma
UCLA enters the postseason and flies to Seattle to compete in the Pac-12 championships as the No
UCLA defeats University of Washington Huskies 44-30
SEATTLE — While much of the attention coming into Saturday’s contest between UCLA and Washington was devoted to the players running the ball, Brett Hundley reminded everyone he might just know a thing or two about throwing it