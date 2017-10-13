Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Arizona

Hanson Wang

Football beat writer

Prediction: UCLA 42, Arizona 38

This game could go one of two ways.

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and the Wildcat offense could run all over the Bruins’ bottom-tier defense, and UCLA junior quarterback Josh Rosen could eviscerate a defense that starts five freshmen and hasn’t seen a gunslinger of his caliber – leading to a high-scoring back-and-forth game.

Or the Bruins’ defense could improve on its showing against Colorado and hold the Wildcats in check, while Rosen struggles with turnovers in a hostile road environment – leading to a low-scoring back-and-forth game.

I think the difference in the game will be how effectively the Bruins run the ball, and here’s why: The same Buffaloes offense that only scored 23 points against the Bruins put up 42 against the Wildcats behind running back Phillip Lindsay’s 281 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s not hard for me to imagine that UCLA as a team can record similar numbers with an offensive line that easily outsizes the Wildcats’ defensive line. Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch can dedicate a large portion of his offense to handing the ball off to junior running back Soso Jamabo and sophomore running back Jalen Starks, and then watch Rosen tear apart Arizona’s trio of freshman linebackers with play action passes.

I expect Tate will get his fair share of chunk plays on the ground, but I don’t think his legs will put up as many yards or touchdowns as Rosen’s arm. The game will come down to a late fourth quarter drive that forces Tate to throw the ball downfield, but I think the UCLA defense will hold strong.

Vikram Sairam

Daily Bruin reporter

Prediction: UCLA 31 Arizona 35

This prediction was decided almost three years ago in a seriously eerie fashion.

Daily Bruin alumnus Matthew Joye and I went to Junipero Serra High School in 2015 to watch and interview Oluwole Betiku, then a five-star UCLA commit who terrorized high school quarterbacks.

But after watching Junipero Serra High School take on Bishop Amat Memorial High School, there was only player we wanted to talk to­­ – Khalil Tate.

It might have been the best high school game I’ve ever seen, and I come from a high school that went up against the likes of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, among other current NFL players.

Tate was better than them all.

In a 3-point victory against a Bishop Amat Memorial High School team that featured two current USC wide receivers in Trevon Sidney and Tyler Vaughns, Tate put up 409 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. I’ve never seen a quarterback rush for more than 200 yards at any level. So looking back to last week, his performance shouldn’t be a surprise.

This honestly might be the most exciting game of the year. Tate just broke the Football Bowl Subdivision record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, and Josh Rosen is leading the country in passing yards and second in touchdowns. All things point to an offensive overload, and I think we’ll get just that.

Tate brings an explosive speed under center that the Bruins haven’t seen all year. Sure, Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins is still rumored to possibly play, but that doesn’t mean the redshirt junior will impact the game regardless of who gets the most snaps. What makes this game even more interesting is that both teams have the same record and are tied in conference wins with just one.

Arizona has a strong offensive line but has struggled to get running back Nick Wilson going. They’ll have to force Tate to make plays in the air. Based off their performance against dual threat quarterbacks like Steven Montez of Colorado and Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, I don’t think the Bruins have it in them to contain this kid.

All in all, Rosen’s going to continue his stellar play, and Tate will continue to bully a defense that has been the victim of big plays all season. It’ll be close, but I think the Wildcats will get it done in Tucson this Saturday.

In addition to our usual football experts, this week we’re featuring a guest predictor: current Daily Bruin managing editor and former assistant News editor Madeleine Pauker.

Madeleine Pauker

Managing editor

Prediction: UCLA 35, Arizona 32

I can’t follow football statistics – let alone the tactics of a game – to save my life, but I have noticed the wave of optimism UCLA has ridden through the past several weeks of football season. As far as I understand it, the Bruins made a strong comeback that slightly lost momentum, but I don’t think they will give up their chance so easily.

Because my knowledge of zoology far outpaces my football acumen, I’m basing my prediction entirely on the concept of baby bear vs. wildcat. While the youthful Bruins may have a slight age disadvantage against a full-grown Wildcat, bears are typically the apex predators of the forest ecosystem, and I’m confident the Bruins can maintain that position on Saturday.

So I’m predicting UCLA will win – mostly because I’m trying to will a nice, splashy blue and gold photo into existence for the Daily Bruin’s front page Monday. While I assume the Daily Wildcat is hoping for the same opportunity, dark red and navy blue just aren’t as attractive in print.