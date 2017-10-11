Join the Daily Bruin. 

Wednesday, October 11

In the news:

Library Wise: Where to go for your research

By


Posted:
October 11, 2017
4:20 pm

Video


Librarian Jennifer Osorio explains some of the resources available at UCLA’s many libraries.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Michelle Lajoie

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin