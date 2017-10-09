Video: Banana Riebublic

GO TO UCLA WITHOUT A CAR!!! FURNISHED 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the trendy and safe neighborhood of West Los Angeles (INCLUDES TV, Internet, gas, electric). SUPER CONVENIENT for UCLA FACULTY AND STUDENTS!!! 15 minute commute using #1 BIG BLUE BUS directly to UCLA. 1 bdrm (2-3 students): $2,350 2 bdrm (3-4 students): $3,250 Walkscore of 93! www.1517federalavenue.com Call/text Andy: (310)948-3850 • Apartments for Rent

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Looking for tutor for 6th grader who needs help with math, social studies and English Mon - Fri call/text 424.777.5350 • Tutoring Wanted

Are you: 1) a male college student 2) fun and creative 3) someone who plays video games well 4) someone who likes physical activity and the outdoors 5) someone who likes working with kids? If the answer is yes to all of the questions (that's important), then this may be the job for you. Be a big brother of sorts to a bright and energetic 11 year old boy who likes playing video games and other typical guy stuff. 20 hr. 10-15 hours per wk. send your bio to:[email protected] • Help Wanted

Seeking part time assistant, organizing/filing office paperwork. $18/hr starting ready to hire immediately. WEHO area, flexible hours. (310) 278-3754 • Help Wanted