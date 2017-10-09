Join the Daily Bruin. 

Tuesday, October 10

In the news:

Video: Banana Riebublic

By


Posted:
October 9, 2017
9:21 pm

Video


Banana Riebublic, a student-run organization founded by Brandon Dashtizad and Graham Farrell, delivers bananas inscribed with messages to students who live on the Hill.

Rachel Lee

