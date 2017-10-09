Around the League: Top men’s water polo teams stay ranked, Cardinal men’s soccer remains undefeated

Men’s water polo

Ryan Smith, assistant Sports editor

The country’s top four men’s water polo teams went undefeated this past week.

No. 2 UCLA returned its winning ways by taking down No. 9 Pepperdine 8-7 behind a three-goal performance from freshman attacker Chasen Travisano. It was the second hat trick of Travisano’s young career.

The Bruins will play a pair of games this weekend against No. 15 California Baptist and No. 7 Long Beach State.

No. 1 USC improved to 18-1 with an overtime win over Long Beach State as well as a 6-3 victory against No. 8 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

No. 3 California blew out unranked Santa Clara by a score of 21-9. Junior attacker Johnny Hooper led the way with three goals.

California will take on No. 6 UC Irvine, who knocked off then-No.1 UCLA last week, in Berkeley on Saturday.

As for No. 4 Stanford and No. 5 Pacific, the two teams faced off in Stockton this weekend where the Cardinal took home a convincing 12-7 road victory.

Men’s soccer

Nicholas Yekikian, assistant Sports editor

The No. 8 Stanford Cardinal (9-2, 3-0 Pac-12) has continued to rampage through the Pac-12, most recently defeating the No. 24 California Bears (7-3, 2-1) on Sunday in a 3-0 blowout – it was their seventh shutout win of the season.

Stanford will face nothing but conference teams for the rest of the season, with Washington (9-3, 2-1) next on their schedule.

The Huskies recently had a six-game winning streak snapped by the Bruins in a 1-0 overtime loss. Washington has not won either of its contests that have gone into overtime so far this year.

San Diego State (4-8, 0-4) continues to spiral downward. Their losing streak has grown to four games in a row this weekend after their 2-0 loss to Oregon State (4-7, 1-2).

The Aztecs also have not scored a single goal in that four-game slide and have allowed 11 goals.

Women’s volleyball

Kelsey Angus, assistant Sports editor



Pac-12 women’s volleyball play last week featured three upsets over top-25 teams.

Arizona toppled then-No. 15 USC in three sets Friday for its first conference loss of the season. The Wildcats held the Trojans to a match hitting percentage of .140.

Washington State took down then-No. 25 Colorado in four sets Friday. This was the Cougars’ first win this year over a ranked opponent.

Colorado outside hitter Alexa Smith and Washington State outside hitter Taylor Mims led their respective teams with 24 kills apiece.

Then-No. 17 Utah beat then-No. 9 Washington in five sets Friday. The Utes had never before won in Seattle.

Senior outside hitter Adora Anae tallied 25 kills to earn her Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. The match put her at 1,635 total kills in her career, which makes Anae Utah’s all-time career kill leader.