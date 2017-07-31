UCLA graduate programs to reach beyond Westwood with Global Online

International graduate students may soon be able to receive a UCLA degree without ever needing to step foot in Westwood.

UCLA Global Online, an internet class initiative projected to launch in the fall of 2018, aims to provide graduate programs and degrees to students through online classes.

Wayne Smutz, dean of continuing education and UCLA Extension, said part of the goal of Global Online is to extend UCLA programs globally.

In addition to being able to attend UCLA classes online, students in the program will also be able to participate in student activities and attend graduation if they choose to do so.

Because UCLA Extension has provided online courses for 20 years, it will support UCLA Global Online’s administrative processes, Smutz said.

Smutz said UCLA Extension will handle things like class registration and initial inquiries, while applications to the program will be routed to the academic departments that run the degree programs.

“UCLA Global Online was a vision of (Chancellor Gene Block’s) and we’ve been working with (Provost Scott Waugh) and the chancellor and others to come up with the concept and begin to develop it out,” Smutz said.

The admissions requirements for Global Online students would be the same as those for traditional graduate applicants, with the only difference being that the classes are online, Smutz said.

Smutz added that the program is still planning which courses and degrees will be offered.