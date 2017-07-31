UCLA campus facilities to be used during 2028 Summer Olympic Games

International athletes will be using UCLA campus facilities during the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

Los Angeles Olympic bid organizers declared candidacy Monday for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. The announcement comes as part of an agreement with Paris, which will most likely host the games in 2024, according to a news release from the International Olympic Committee.

As part of the agreement, the IOC will contribute $1.8 billion toward youth sports programs in Los Angeles. However, IOC will still need to ratify the agreement in its September session, according to the release.

Earlier this month, the IOC agreed to award the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games to Paris and Los Angeles, and planned to work with the two cities to decide on which city would host each year.

UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion and the Hill would be used as the Olympic and Paralympic Village to house athletes, bid organizers said. Los Angeles would also use facilities from other college campuses, including the University of Southern California’s Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, to carry out the games.

The Los Angeles Olympic bid has also prompted Metro to expedite construction projects, including the Purple Line Extension to Westwood, to make its bid more appealing to the IOC.