Week in Photos Spring Week 6

As we finish another week of great stories at the Daily Bruin, we look back at some of our favorite photographs, including a promising baker, an energetic and historical USAC election, and some talented pairs of athletes

Credit: Daniel Alcazar, Owen Emerson, Efren Piñon, Kira VandenBrande, Shelby Scoggins, Aubrey Yeo and Jintak Han