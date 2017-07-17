Research recap: Schizophrenia, sustainability and

July 6
- UCLA researchers found that people in early stages of schizophrenia were able to remember details of social interactions when given context clues. A study published by the researchers from the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior found that individuals at risk of schizophrenia were able to match a person’s face to a description of a social interaction the person was in, while individuals with chronic schizophrenia could not. Researchers think the findings suggest a possible strategy of using context clues to improve the memory of patients in the early stages of schizophrenia.
July 7
- UCLA researchers have found a way to improve hearing accuracy for people with schizophrenia. A study published by UCLA researchers from the Semel Institute found that passing a weak electrical current through the brain alters neuron activity. This effect could be used enhance auditory processing for people with schizophrenia, who often have difficulty distinguishing different tones of voices and as a result can struggle with social interactions.
July 11
- The Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA launched the Pritzker Emerging Environmental Genius Award, the first major environmental award for individuals under the age of 40. Twenty nominees who have innovative projects for sustainability have been announced for the award, including scientists, chefs, entrepreneurs, farmers and artists. Five finalists will be chosen by various UCLA faculty, and the winner of the award will receive $100,000 as an investment in their project.
July 13
- UCLA launched the Center for Diverse Leadership in Science, the first university-based center to promote diversity in the environmental science field. According to the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, a majority of the workforce in environmental science is made up of white males, and the center aims to open up the field to more underrepresented students through mentoring and fellowships.