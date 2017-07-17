Incident involving indecent exposure in Ackerman Union reported

University police are searching for a man who inappropriately exposed himself to a man in Ackerman Union.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to a man at 11:20 a.m. on July 11 when he was using the third-floor restroom of Ackerman Union, according to a UCPD alert. The indecent exposure lasted 10 seconds, after which the suspect left the restroom.

The suspect was described in the UCPD alert as Hispanic, about 40 to 50 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and black pants. The alert also said the man was unshaven, with short black hair.

The victim was affiliated with UCLA, according to the alert.

No further information was immediately available. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491 and reference report number 171446.