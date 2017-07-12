UCPD gives all clear following bomb threat reports, Hill evacuation

This post was updated July 13 at 12:41 a.m.

UCLA students were evacuated from residences on the Hill after a BruinAlert that warned of a bomb threat.

According to an alert released at 10:11 p.m., there was a bomb threat at the Sunset Recreation Center. UCPD gave the all clear for students to go back to the residence halls at 12:22 a.m.

UCPD said officers locked down the Hill and evacuated all residents to Drake Stadium.

Cole Holden, a high school student visiting UCLA for the Vice Provost Initiative for Pre-College Scholars program, led dances in Drake Stadium. Holden was on the seventh floor of Rieber Hall when the building’s alarms went off.

“We’re just trying to keep the spirit up, have fun, because a lot of people here seem really stressed,” Holden said.

Andrew Aldujaili, a rising second-year physiological sciences student, said he first thought the alarm was a fire drill, but realized it was a bomb threat after receiving the BruinAlert text. He evacuated from Hedrick Hall to a parking lot on the Hill before UCPD guided him down to Drake Stadium.

“I have a midterm at 10 a.m. tomorrow and I have to study for that,” Aldujaili said. “Aside from that, I’m not panicked at all. I think that the staff handled the situation pretty well.”

A UCPD spokesperson said officers are coordinating with UCLA Residential Life to guide students back to the residence halls.

Contributing reports from Jintak Han, Daily Bruin senior staff.