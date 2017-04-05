USAC recap – April 4

P/T Clerical Assistant needed for Los Angeles Medical Office. Science Major. Pre-med students preferred. No experience required. Please email resume to Patricia: [email protected] • Help Wanted

WestLA/1250 Westgate Ave/2bdrm,2bth/large and bright,2gated parking,near Wilshire bus,shops,restaurants,A/C,laundry in unit,security bldg.,$3000/mo, call 818-288 6905 • Apartments for Rent

DOWNTOWN: $775/BED Furnished. 1515 Wilshire Blvd. New Building with 4,200sf Gym, Pool, Lounge, Outdoor Basketball Court, In-unit washer/dryer, Stainless Steel appliances & Views. Full-time Security Guard. Walk to Nightlife. Access via Rapid 720 at Westwood & Wilshire. ALSO AVAILABLE: 1 Bedrooms $2,100+ & 2 Bedrooms $2,450+. Open Daily (213) 989-1515 WilshireValencia.com • Apartments for Rent

Real Estate office in Santa Monica seeks full-time help for one of its busy executives. Must be flexible and able to multi-task as well as assist with personal tasks. Please send resume and salary desired to [email protected] • Help Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

FT Adm Assist position open. Assist with pt care; data entry; provide concierge service for ooutpt. surgical ctr. Xllnt salary + benefits available for qualified candidate. WLA/Torr/Enc locations please fax: 310-274-5380 • Career Opportunities

Ethiopian or Eritrean egg donors needed. Must be in good health and less than age 28. Process takes a few weeks. Compensation up to 10,000. All inquiries will remain confidential. Please contact with photo to: [email protected] • Sperm/Egg Donors