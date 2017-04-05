USAC recap – April 4

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Special presentations
- Emma Brower, a California Public Interest and Research Group campus organizer, said CALPIRG will rebrand itself to be more relevant to students, and will reach out to the council for input.
Agenda
- The council appointed first-year history student Jacob Matthews to the Undergraduate Council within the Academic Senate.
- The council appointed Ngoc Nguyen, a first-year international development studies student, to be a liaison within the Student Initiated Outreach Committee.
- The council approved allocations to the Contingency Programming Fund, Academic Success Referendum Fund, AAC Travel Mini Fund and the Student Wellness Programming Fund.
Officer and member reports
- USAC President Danny Siegel said he met with administrators to discuss creating a permanent campus committee on international student issues. International student groups also formed a coalition this year.
- Siegel added his office worked with the Career Center to hire students as paid Career Center ambassadors to promote the center’s services.
- External Vice President Rafi Sands said he brought 40 students to the UC Student Association’s Student Lobby Conference last month. He added the students met with state legislators to lobby for bills on issues like college affordability and deportation.
- Sands also said the EVP office will be sending several students to Sacramento and Washington, D.C., this quarter to lobby elected leaders. He added his office will hold an event next week where students can share what bills they think it should lobby for.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Ashly Mohankumar said her office will hold a Fight for Education week this month. She added it will hold an event to discuss students’ experiences with the diversity requirement, and is hosting a networking night with graduate students in week three.
- Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee said her office is hosting events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. She added her office is also hanging T-shirts with art on sexual assault issues in Dickson Plaza this week.
- Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee said her office helped put out new composting bins in front of Kerckhoff Coffee House. Rhee added her office hopes to roll out the Community Service Officer Evening Van Service mobile app by next fall and is currently hosting a pilot program.
- Financial Supports Commissioner Ariel Rafalian said his office is hosting Financial Wellness Week next week, with a kickoff event Monday at Bruin Plaza.
- Campus Events Commissioner Jordan Dang said CEC is accepting submissions for a short student film festival later this month, and will host a fitness festival and concert in May.
- General Representative 1 Zoe Borden said her office worked with the Career Center to incorporate corporate social responsibility to Career Week. She added her office will hold an event next week to distribute hammocks and lawn blankets to students.
- General Representative 3 Inan Chowdhury said his office will host the Bruin Games during week six that will help bring awareness to the Youth Movement Against Alzheimer’s. He added he is working to get students to the Los Angeles March for Science, which is taking place on Earth Day on April 22.
- Transfer Student Representative Divya Sharma said his office helped raise $4,000 for transfer student scholarships. He added they will host a transfer alumni networking night later this month.
- Community Service Commissioner Zack Dameron said his office helped organize volunteer trips for students over spring break. He added he met with alumnus Bob Michaels to discuss creating an endowment for an existing scholarship program.
Announcements
- Cultural Affairs Commissioner Amy Shao said her office is hosting CAC TANK this week, an event where students can pitch ideas and receive funding from on-campus investors. She added her office will launch a film festival featuring student documentaries on resistance.