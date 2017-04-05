USAC election introduces new slate, to have one presidential candidate

This year’s student government elections will have an unopposed presidential candidate.

Bruins United candidate Arielle Yael Mokhtarzadeh is the only person running for the Undergraduate Students Association Council president. This year’s election will also have a new slate, Defend Affirmative Action Party, which will run two people for general representative positions. Ten candidates will run independently, the highest number in at least the last five years.

A total of 22 people will run for 14 USAC positions, up from 19 last year. Bruins United, which held the majority of seats on council this year, is running 10 candidates.

Slates are groups of candidates with similar platforms that run together in the election. Candidates can also run independently.

Last year, three slates ran in the spring election: Bruins United, Waves of Change and MakeUCLAGreatAgain. Bruins United, which has run candidates since 2004, secured nine of 14 seats and currently holds eight seats.

Two current councilmembers will run in the upcoming election. Transfer student representative Divya Sharma is running for academic affairs commissioner and Student Wellness Commissioner Christina Lee will run unopposed for her same position. Six total candidates will be uncontested.

Mokhtarzadeh will be confirmed as president if at least one person votes for her. She is president of Bruins for Israel and is on the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Student Advisory Board. She also serves as a student representative for the Associated Students UCLA Board of Directors.

There are no referenda in this year’s election. Last year, four referenda ran and passed.

Voting will start May 1 and results will be announced May 5, at 5 p.m.



A complete roster of candidates is listed below:

President

Arielle Yael Mokhtarzadeh, Bruins United

Internal vice president

Vivy Li, independent

Neha Quraishi, Bruins United

External vice president

Sophie Butler, Bruins United

Chloe Pan, independent

Jackson Price, independent

General representatives

Celina Avalos, Bruins United

Nicole Corona Diaz, DAAP

Kayla He, Bruins United

Justin Jackson, Bruins United

Gustavo Gonzalez-Ramos, DAAP

Academic Affairs commissioner

Divya Sharma, independent (current councilmember)

Emma Zawacki, Bruins United

Campus Events commissioner

Nedda Saidian, independent

Community Service commissioner

Adriana Hardwicke, independent

Cultural Affairs commissioner

Malik D. Flournoy-Hooker, independent

Facilities commissioner

Xander Barbar, Bruins United

Zahra Hajee, independent

Financial Supports commissioner

Aaron Boudaie, Bruins United

Student Wellness commissioner

Christina Lee, independent (current councilmember)

Transfer student representative

Ashraf Beshay, Bruins United

Sayron Stokes, independent