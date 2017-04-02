Sunday, April 2

Graduate student dies in Weyburn Terrace apartment

A graduate student from China died in her Weyburn Terrace apartment on March 27.

Liu (Lisa) Yang, a third-year student in the Physics and Biology in Medicine graduate program, was found unresponsive Monday night after UCPD officers were asked to check on her, according to a statement from Victoria Sork, dean of the life sciences division, and Kelsey Martin, dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine.

There is no indication of foul play, according to the statement.

No other details are available at this time.

