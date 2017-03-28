Beach volleyball defeats Cal, Long Beach State at Mizuno Invitational

Two more games, two more wins.

No. 3 UCLA beach volleyball (13-2) collected its 10th and 11th consecutive wins with a 4-1 victory over No. 15 Cal (8-3) and a 3-2 win against No. 6 Long Beach State (12-3), respectively, at the Mizuno Invitational.

The court-one pair of sophomores Megan and Nicole McNamara posted two straight-set victories over the course of their two matches. For the invitational, Nicole McNamara tallied a total of 26 kills, 21 digs and nine aces while Megan McNamara added on 25 kills, 17 digs, eight aces and three blocks.

Freshman Madi Yeomans and graduate student Kamila Tan split their two games, taking the first, against Cal, in two sets but losing the second in three.

Courts three and four saw action from two indoor volleyball players who moved over to beach for the season. Freshman Torrey Van Winden and senior Jordan Anderson, with their partners junior Elise Zappia and sophomore Izzy Carrey, respectively, took three of four games.

The single loss came at the hands of the Bears’ Nicole Anderson and Iya Lindahl, who took the match in straight sets over Anderson and Carey.

The freshman Bruin pair of Lily Justine and Chanti Holroyd also split the invitational, notching a straight-sets victory over the Bears but losing, also in straight sets, to the Beach.

On the exhibition court, freshman Remy Wilson and junior Jasmine Hogan continued their dominance, only needing four total sets to notch two victories.

Up next for UCLA is the FIU Surf and Turf Invitational in Miami. The invitational runs for two days, from March 31 to April 1, and the Bruins will see six games of action.