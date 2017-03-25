UCPD looking for man who inappropriately grabbed UCLA student

University police are searching for a man who grabbed a UCLA student at the Luskin School of Public Affairs on Friday afternoon.

The student said an unknown man grabbed her inappropriately after she gave him directions to the men’s restroom at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a UCPD alert.

UCPD described the man as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. UCPD did not specify whether the man is a UCLA student.

No further information was immediately available. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.