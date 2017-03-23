Powell Library to review lighting system following fire

Powell Library is reviewing its lighting system following a small fire caused by a desk lamp’s light bulb Tuesday night.

Deputy university librarian Susan Parker said UCLA Facilities workers will complete a thorough check of the library’s lamps to assess their safety, but they do not appear to pose an imminent threat.

A librarian put out a flaming lightbulb in the Powell Library Reading Room with a fire extinguisher and called the Los Angeles Fire Department, but the fire was out by the time crews arrived.

Students evacuated and the library closed so workers could do a preliminary electrical examination. The library reopened later that night.