University police found the body of a man in his 20s on Levering Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The man was not a student, said UCPD spokesperson Nancy Greenstein. Officers found the body at about 7 a.m. between 901 and 919 Levering Ave.

There appears to be no foul play in the death, Greenstein said.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No further information was immediately available.