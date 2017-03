This post was updated on March 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in a parked car on Veteran Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Authorities are investigating the death of the man and woman, who were in their 80s, as a murder-suicide, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Officers found the car on Veteran Avenue between Ophir Drive and Levering Avenue at 8:45 a.m.

LAPD did not release the names or define the relationship of the man and woman.