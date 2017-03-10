Men’s basketball exits Pac-12 tournament with 86-75 loss to Arizona

LAS VEGAS – UCLA’s sweet shooting stroke just disappeared.

This was a team that entered the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament fourth in the nation in 3-point shooting, hitting 41.3 percent of its 3s.

Suddenly, the Bruins couldn’t hit a shot from deep. UCLA couldn’t buy a bucket but just kept hoisting them up. Down double-digits for most of the second half, the Bruins desperately needed to rekindle the fire to stage a comeback.

But it never sparked.

No 3. UCLA men’s basketball (29-4, 15-3 Pac-12) bowed out of the Pac-12 tournament in a 86-75 loss to No. 7 Arizona (29-4, 16-2).

A 16 percent 3-point percentage couldn’t cut it, not when the Bruins allowed the Wildcats to hit 50 percent of their 3s and 50 percent overall.

Senior guard Bryce Alford hoisted up 10 prayers from deep but only connected on one of them, and freshman guard Lonzo Ball hit just 1-of-6 of his 3-point attempts.

Senior guard Isaac Hamilton led the Bruins with 20 points but still just hit 1-of-4 from deep. Sophomore guard Aaron Holiday couldn’t do any better, shooting just 1-of-5 from 3.

The defense that UCLA keeps claiming is improving was nowhere to be found. Freshman forward Lauri Markkanen shredded the Bruin defense, scoring 29 points in front of an overwhelmingly pro-Arizona crowd.

The loss ends all hopes for UCLA to improve its seeding for the national tournament, which will be revealed Sunday.