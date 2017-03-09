LAFD conducting chemical investigation at Weyburn parking structure

A hazardous materials squad is investigating chemical agents at an apartment complex on Weyburn Avenue.
Ten people complained of illness after being inside an underground parking structure at 10870 Weyburn Ave., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.
An LAFD spokesperson said no one on the scene had been transported to the hospital. Firefighters have closed off Glendon Avenue and the Trader Joe’s parking lot.
No further information was immediately available. The case is still under investigation.
Contributing reports from Ryan Leou, national and higher education editor.