UCLA dentistry employee involved in rape allegation in Title IX report

One of the sexual harassment reports released by the University of California on Tuesday involved a rape allegation against a UCLA employee.

An undergraduate student, whose name was redacted in the report, alleged Tarundeep Sandhu, a former UCLA School of Dentistry employee, raped the student while she was intoxicated after going out to a bar together. Most of the information in the report was redacted.

Though the office was unable to reach Sandhu, the investigator concluded Sandhu was responsible for sexually assaulting her.

The student said “no” multiple times to Sandhu’s sexual advances during the incident. According to the UC’s Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment policy, the student also could not have consented because she was intoxicated.

Witnesses said Sandhu and the student were intimate in the club before the alleged rape, but the investigation noted one can revoke consent at any time.

The report also mentioned a sexual assault forensic exam and a fact-gathering investigation by UCLA police, the results of which were not available to the investigator.

Sandhu’s contract appointment was terminated shortly after the student reported the sexual assault, according to the report.

Sandhu received a master’s degree in public health from the University of Southern California in 2009 and was president of Trojans Cricket.

He was a guest lecturer while at UCLA and worked in the pediatric dentistry department, according to his LinkedIn profile.