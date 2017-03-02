Softball defeats Michigan 4-0 in first game of Judi Garman Classic

A pair of two-run innings and a seven scoreless innings gave No. 7 UCLA (14-3) a 4-0 win over No. 14 Michigan (10-5-1) Thursday night in the first game of the Judi Garman Classic.

The Bruins scored the first runs of the ballgame in the bottom of the third. Senior center fielder Gabrielle Maurice led off the frame with a walk, then back-to-back RBI doubles by senior shortstop Delaney Spaulding and sophomore left fielder Zoe Shaw put UCLA ahead 2-0.

UCLA added another in the pair in the sixth, when sophomore right fielder Paige Halstead and junior catcher Madeline Jelenicki each singled and advanced to second on fielding errors. Sophomore infielder Brianna Tautalafua added another single to put the Bruins up 4-0.

Pitcher Johanna Grauer started for UCLA and did not allow a run in 1 1/3 innings of work. The junior did not allow a hit, and retired five of the nine batters she faced with two strikeouts and three walks before redshirt freshman Rachel Garcia took over in the circle.

Garcia walked two and threw a wild pitch in the second, but got a groundout and a pop up to end the frame. She would go on to pitch 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking none to earn the victory.

Michigan second baseman Faith Canfield broke up UCLA’s no-hit bid in the top of the fifth with a leadoff double, with Garcia retiring the next three batters she faced.



The shutout was threatened in the sixth, when the Wolverines started the inning with a single and a double, but momentum swayed back in the Bruins’ favor when the lead runner was cut down at the plate.

UCLA continues its weekend at the Judi Garman Classic with No. 3 Florida on Friday, Cal State Fullerton on Saturday and a double header with South Carolina and No. 22 Baylor on Sunday.