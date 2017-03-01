No. 3 UCLA men’s basketball defeats Washington in 98-66 blowout

The highlight plays came in bunches on Wednesday as No. 3 UCLA pummeled an overmatched Washington team 98-66 at Pauley Pavilion, but the defining moment of the game was a sour one for the Bruins.

Less than five minutes into the first half, freshman forward T.J. Leaf sprained his left ankle by landing awkwardly on Washington’s Noah Dickerson after blocking a shot.

Leaf was down on the ground for over a minute before being helped off the court and into the locker room by two UCLA assistants. He did not return to the game and was scheduled to be re-evaluated after the game, a UCLA spokesman said.

With the uncertain status of Leaf – the team’s leading scorer – hanging over the action, the Bruins did their best to send the crowd home happy, scoring 49 points in each half and entertaining the fans with exciting plays all night long.

With Leaf out of the game, UCLA went to its four-guard lineup for extended stretches, playing at a fast pace that produced plenty of highlight sequences.

At one point, freshman point guard Lonzo Ball received the ball under UCLA’s hoop and lofted a high-arcing football pass over halfway downcourt to senior guard Isaac Hamilton, who drove into the paint and hit a floater.

So Lonzo threw this pass… pic.twitter.com/zLyudD01Hp — Matt Cummings (@mbcummings15) March 2, 2017

Ball then flew up the court to steal Washington’s inbound pass and, two passes later, drilled a corner 3.

In another sequence, Ball jumped in the air and flung a pass forward to senior guard Alford, who bounced it back to Ball for an easy lay-in.

Alford made eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points while Ball tallied 19 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals, and senior guard Isaac Hamilton added 15 points of his own.

UCLA shot 52.1 percent for the game, including 14-of-27 from 3-point range, while Washington shot a measly 39.4 percent.