Matchup against Washington to test UCLA’s rebounding improvements

In theory, Wednesday’s matchup with Washington should be a cakewalk for the UCLA men’s basketball team.

The Bruins are simply better on both ends of the floor, and the Huskies’ star freshman point guard Markelle Fultz is questionable with a sore knee.

But in at least one area, Washington (9-19, 2-14 Pac-12) will provide an interesting test for UCLA (26-3, 13-3).

The Huskies rank first in the Pac-12 in offensive rebounding rate, per KenPom.com, meaning Bruin fans will see if their team’s recent improvements on the glass are legitimate.

UCLA’s uptick in defensive efficiency during its seven-game win streak has been well-documented, with much of the progress attributed to elevated ball pressure and higher intensity. Lost at times has been the influence of excellent rebounding.

Throughout their win streak, the Bruins have grabbed 58.8 percent of available rebounds. Extended over the course of the season, that would be the best mark in the nation.

“We’re a much better rebounding team than we were in November, and that’s been a key to our defense,” said coach Steve Alford. “We’re no longer playing four guards – our bigs are healthy, so we’re able to put two bigs out there. … That’s helped our board play, being longer and bigger.”

Though the offensive rebounding has at times been dominant, the improvements are perhaps most important on the defensive end.

The Bruins rank 131st in the nation on the defensive boards this season, allowing opponents to grab 28.3 percent of their misses, per KenPom.com.

Over the past seven games, though, UCLA has kept every opponent under 28 percent, culminating in a dominating performance Saturday against Arizona in which the Wildcats’ big frontline grabbed a season-low three offensive rebounds.

Whether the Bruins can continue to own the glass could be a key factor in their postseason success. Thus far, the Bruins have not lost a game in which they held their opponent to an offensive rebounding rate under 30 percent. In the team’s first matchup with Arizona, the Wildcats owned the boards, swallowing up 34.3 percent of their own misses.

As good as the Wildcats are on the offensive glass, the Huskies have been even better, so Wednesday night’s game will be a solid gauge of the Bruins’ ability to finish possessions on the backboards.

Eyes on the Prize

Why has this year’s squad been better able to make defensive adjustments than last year’s team?

Senior guard Bryce Alford said it has to do with the Bruins recognizing just how good they can be.

“Our talent is better this year … but it’s definitely more of a mindset thing,” Alford said. “It’s easier to be able to really dial in on something that the coaches are saying and just kind of try to fix it when you see the possibilities of what we could do in the future.”