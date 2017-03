Private master bedroom/bath for rent at reduced rate of $500/month in exchange for part-time caregiving for elderly woman. Quiet West LA neighborhood. Contact: 310-387-8281. • Room for Help

WESTWOOD: 2Bedroom/2Bath. $2150 & up. Balcony. Charming. Walk-in closet. One mile South of Wilshire. Walk to Westwood Blvd. 310-839-6294 • Apartments for Rent

Studio for rent Bright & Spacious totally renovated with full kitchen with appliances including a dishwasher and washer & Dryer in unit Address:1408 Westwood Blvd,WLA, Ca 90024 Call Robert 3102934996 • Apartments for Rent

WESTWOOD VILLAGE:MIDVALE NEAR LEVERING. 1&2 Bedrooms. LARGE & BRIGHT. Excellent views. Gardens. Large kitchen, separate dining-room. Private entrance. 310-839-6294 • Apartments for Rent

HIRING ALL TUTORS - $65/HR Guaranteed - IMMEDIATE START Sign Up Now: www.heytutor.com Students and Graduates welcome! • Tutoring Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected]