Professor emeritus found to have violated UC sexual misconduct policy

February 28, 2017
News, UC


A UCLA professor was one of at least 113 University of California faculty, staff and contractors who violated sexual misconduct policy, according to documents received by The Daily Californian.

Eric Gans, a French and Francophone Studies distinguished professor emeritus who previously served as department chair, sent an email containing inappropriate comments to a graduate student, according to the documents.

“There is no doubt an asymmetry in our affection,” Gans said in the email. “The only girl in all my years I cannot think of without tears.”

The Daily Californian received UC documents Tuesday after filing a California Public Records Act request. According to the documents, about a third of the 113 UC employees that violated UC sexual misconduct and harassment policy retained their jobs within the university system.

Jacob Preal

