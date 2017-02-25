UCLA men’s basketball narrowly defeats Arizona 77-72

TUCSON, Ariz. — Back and forth, one hit after another.

In front of a sea of red that leapt up in a flurry each time the home team scored, No. 4 UCLA. and No. 5 Arizona put on a show fitting for the hype surrounding the marquee top-five matchup.

The Wildcats took the early 11-6 lead before the Bruins ran out to an 11-0 run to silence the crowd. Just as it looked like UCLA was going to head into halftime with the lead, Arizona put together a quick 7-0 spurt to take it 43-39.

The Wildcats held it for more than 11 minutes in the first half before freshman guard Lonzo Ball left his mark in Tucson, orchestrating an offense featuring long 3s and crafty pick-and-pop situations. The Bruins extended the lead to 10 off a long 3 from sophomore guard Aaron Holiday – with the assist from Ball – that silenced the stunned McKale Center crowd.

Despite one last Arizona run in the final minutes, UCLA (26-3, 13-3 Pac-12) outfought its way to a 77-72 win over Arizona (26-4, 15-2).

The Bruins grabbed nine huge offensive rebounds in the second half, each one a haymaker to the Wildcats comeback attempt.

Ball finished with 11 points and eight assists. Senior guard Bryce Alford led the team with 15 points and sophomore guard Aaron Holiday provided 12 points off the bench.

Junior center Thomas Welsh put up 14 points and eight rebounds, and freshman forward Thomas Welsh added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Arizona had one last chance to tie it at the buzzer, but a 3-point attempt flew way too far, missing both backboard and iron and the Wildcat fans began leaving in droves before the final buzzer.