Tuesday, February 21

Trivial Pursuits Tuesday: Why the CSO van service ends so early

February 21, 2017
In this week’s Trivial Pursuits, blogging contributors Aneesh Gowri and Molly Wright attempt to decode the mystery behind why the big white CSO van’s student transportation service ends astonishingly early in the evening. Tune in to explore why the service ends at a baffling 11 p.m., when students are just about to hit the parties and leaving them to their own devices when the night is over.

Molly Wright

