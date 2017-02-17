Friday, February 17

Graduate Students Association opens applications for spring election

February 17, 2017
Applications to be a candidate for the graduate student spring elections opened Friday.

Graduate students in good academic standing and on track to be enrolled for the next academic year can submit their applications to be a candidate for the Graduate Students Association until March 7 at 3 p.m.

Candidates must then attend an orientation meeting, also on March 7, and can begin campaigning after the meeting.

Students can vote for GSA candidates between April 11 at 12 p.m. and April 18 at 12 p.m. on MyUCLA. GSA President Michael Skiles said the elections board will meet April 19 to approve the final elections results and address any grievances.

Skiles said that this year, the elections board will include representatives from the UCLA Black Graduate Student Association and the International Graduate Students Association at UCLA. The forum approved Skiles motion to include these groups after IGSA members advocated for more student interest groups to have representatives on the election board, he said.

The application is available on the “Get Involved” tab of the GSA website, and can be submitted to elections@gsa.asucla.edu.

