Friday, February 17

Fallen tree damages Westwood apartment on Kelton Avenue

February 17, 2017
1:20 pm

A tree fell through an apartment unit on Kelton Avenue early Friday afternoon. (Jintak Han/Assistant Photo editor)

A tree fell and damaged a Kelton Avenue apartment shortly after noon Friday.

Los Angeles Fire Department deployed crews to 617 1/2 Kelton Ave. at about 12:15 p.m. The tree broke through the roof and window of the building, said Madeleine Whittle, a fourth-year anthropology student, who was in the room the tree smashed into.

Whittle said none of the other three women who live in the apartment unit were hurt and the tree only damaged her room. She said the tree scratched her leg when it fell.

“If my roommate was in bed, it would have killed her,” Whittle said.

She added the tree shifted the walls of the apartment complex and that occupants of another unit cannot open their doors.

Contributing reports from Mary Manukyan, Daily Bruin contributor.

