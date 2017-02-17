Assemblymember proposes tuition freeze for public universities

A state legislator introduced a bill Feb. 9 that would freeze tuition at public universities and colleges in California.

Sharon Quirk-Silva, a Democratic assemblymember from Orange County, proposed the Student Protection Act, which would leave tuition and school fees at the amount charged on Dec. 31, 2016 through the 2019-2020 academic year at the California Community College and the California State University systems.

The bill would also ask the University of California Board of Regents to implement similar changes.

Section One of the bill notes the recent increases in college tuition have pushed college students further in debt, despite the 1960 California Master Plan for Higher Education, which promised to cover tuition for public colleges.

An assembly committee will discuss the bill on March 12, though which committee is not clear.