Wednesday, February 15

In the news:

USAC recap – Feb. 14

By


Posted:
February 15, 2017
10:29 pm

News, Student Government


 Share

 Tweet

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings usually take place every week on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a live stream of the meeting on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.

Special presentations

  • Parking Services Director Lisa Koerbling gave a presentation about the goals and responsibilities of her department, and said Parking Services will implement new policies to reduce drive-alone rates and promote use of public transit. She also announced a proposed parking fee plan for the upcoming years.

  • Karina Keus, a member of the Student Health Advisory Committee and Executive Oversight Board, discussed the possibility of adding a compounded 0.1% increase on the UC SHIP bill in future years to cover some male-to-female transgender procedures.

  • Zoya Chhabra, a staff member from the General Representative 3 office, said the first UC-wide South Asian conference will take place on Feb. 19 and 20.

  • USAC Internal Vice President Sabrina Zeigler and General Representative 3 Inan Chowdhury presented a USAC resolution on “Books not Bombs,” a program that encourages granting scholarships to Syrian refugee scholars.

Agenda

  • The council voted to table its surplus fund allocation to discuss changes to the Contingency Fund bylaws, which would transfer the surplus into the USAC endowment fund.

  • The council approved the USAC resolution for “Books Not Bombs.”

Officer reports

  • President Danny Siegel said he met with the Westwood Neighborhood Council to discuss why there needs to be a better relationship between students and Westwood Village.

  • External Vice President Rafi Sands said his office is looking to register voters in both Los Angeles County and Los Angeles City to vote on Measures H and S, respectively.

  • Academic Affairs Commissioner Ashly Mohankumar said her office is looking to find ways of attaining greater Wi-Fi connectivity for students after her office conducted a survey where students reported issues with their internet connection.

  • Facilities Commissioner Sandra Rhee said her office is working on a new program where students can ask general campus information questions, such as dining hall hours, by texting a generic number.

  • Financial Supports commissioner proxy Aaron Boudaie said the office will be holding several events educating students on how to navigate their personal finances in April, which is Financial Literacy Month,

  • General Representative Zoe Borden said she is looking for ways to increase Counseling and Psychological Services’ engagement with students on the Hill and Residential Life.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Eric Bazak

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin